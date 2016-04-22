John Kasich to host town hall in Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

John Kasich to host town hall in Portland

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Republican presidential candidate, Ohio Gov. John Kasich talks with people following his remarks during a campaign stop in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, April 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Republican presidential candidate, Ohio Gov. John Kasich talks with people following his remarks during a campaign stop in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, April 19, 2016.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Ohio Governor and presidential candidate John Kasich will be in Oregon for a town hall next Thursday.

The Town Hall will be on April 28 from 2:30-4 p.m. at Castaway Portland.

You can register for the event here.

