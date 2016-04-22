Police: Five arrested; four guns seized at SE Portland Park

Officers from the Gang Enforcement Team made five arrests and seized four handguns from a group of people at Brentwood Park in Southeast Portland Thursday afternoon.

According to Portland Police, officers patrolling the area saw several people known to officers as gang associates in the park, located at 6900 Southeast 60th Avenue.

Officers attempted to talk to the group and several people began walking away.

Police said they talked to two women, Brenea Williams, 24, and Sequoia Turner, 23 who were armed with handguns.

Police said Williams had a loaded handgun with a 30-round magazine in her hand when police approached her. Officers ordered her to drop the gun and get on the ground, where she was taken into custody.

Turner had a loaded gun in her waistband, according to police.

Police said they found another gun lying on a picnic table. Officers also seized a gun from a man who was released from custody pending further investigation.

Williams was charged with unlawful possession of firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, and possession of weapons in a park.

Turner was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a loaded firearm.

Three other men, Clemeth Porter, 28, Jaronn Moody, 23, and Brandon Johnson, 24 were taken into custody on parole violations.

