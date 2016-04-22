Seattle man who grew up in Portland area dies in Woodland plane crash

Marc Messina, who lived in Seattle and grew up in the Portland area, died in the plane crash at the Woodland Airport. (Photo provided by friend of Marc Messina)

A 56-year-old Seattle man died in a plane crash in Woodland on Thursday.

The man who died was identified Friday as Marc Messina, a passenger on the plane.

Emergency crews responded to the Woodland Airport at around 2:45 p.m. Thursday after a Mooney M20K plane crashed into an embankment after taking off.

Jim Linkous was just 100 feet away and shot video of the takeoff leading to the crash. Linkous has given that video to the FAA as part of the ongoing investigation.

Linkous said the plane just did not get high enough while taking off. He believes the pilot is a hero for attempting to crash land as safe as possible, hitting a fence first before slamming into the berm.

"I think he truly saved the life of himself and the other passenger," Linkous told FOX 12 on Friday.

Linkous said he helped pull the pilot from the wreckage. A second passenger was bleeding, but able to get out on his own.

Messina died on impact in the crash, according to the Cowlitz County Medical Examiner's Office.

Linkous said he drove Messina and the other two people on the plane to the airstrip Thursday after a day fishing on the river. Linkous said he has gone fishing with Messina hundreds of times.

"We had a great day yesterday, a fun group of people," he said. "Probably one of the best days of our life."

Messina lived in Seattle and was the father of three teenage daughters. He grew up in the Portland metro area and played football for Sunset High School.

Every year he sponsors a fishing derby in Astoria. Friends said this year the event will be in his memory.

