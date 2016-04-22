Man who attacked woman with baseball bat in SE Portland sentenced to prison

A man who attacked a woman with a baseball bat in southeast Portland was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday.

John Henry Pryor, 68, was convicted Monday on charges including assault, burglary and unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced Friday.

Police first put out a call for the public's help catching a man caught by surveillance cameras at an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Southeast 139th Avenue in August 2015. Investigators said he was known as "Papa John."

Several tips sent to Crime Stoppers of Oregon identified the suspect in the surveillance images as Pryor. He was arrested in October 2015.

Police said he hit the victim with a baseball bat several times and attempted to stab her with a knife.

Even though he was convicted on multiple charges, a jury did find him not guilty on charges of attempted murder, attempted aggravated murder and robbery.

