Surveillance video shows cougar in Gresham neighborhood

People have been reporting cougar sightings this week in Gresham and Troutdale.

On Tuesday night, one man’s home surveillance cameras captured video of the animal that is likely causing all the commotion.

It was about 8 p.m. and the video begins with a relaxing view of a backyard. A house cat is lying on the deck, bathing herself when all of a sudden, she perks up.

That’s when you see a cougar walking into frame with piercing, glowing eyes. The house cat sprints away and the cougar, unphased, just strolls into the next yard.



On Monday night, police got six calls in less than 30 minutes about a cougar in Troutdale. Jerry Farley was in his backyard when he realized the animal was walking about ten feet behind him. Luckily, the cougar walked away and Farley got inside safely.



“I’m sure he could take me easily if he wanted to or if he felt threatened or anything like that. But I wasn’t about to – if he didn’t notice me - I wasn’t about to let him know I was there.”



If you do see a cougar in your neighborhood, do not approach it. Officials say just call 911.



