Beaverton gym bringing awareness to veteran suicides

A local gym is bringing awareness to the shocking number of suicides committed by veterans each day.

Members and staff at the Beaverton UFC Gym off Northwest Corridor Court dropped to the ground today, doing 22 push-ups at a time throughout the day.

It's part of their company-wide effort to complete 222,222 push-ups by the end of April 22.

The #22KILL campaign started in 2013 by Honor Courage Commitment, Inc. after learning that an average of 22 veterans die by suicide every single day.

"It's an important issue and something that needs to be stopped. You know, we need to stop the 22. We'll do everything we possibly can to protect those individuals that protect us," said John Larosa, co-owner of UFC Gym in Beaverton.

#22KILL not only raises awareness toward veteran suicides, but also to the issues that can lead them to suicide such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and the stresses of transitioning out of the military.

UFC Gym is offering all retired and active duty military a free 22-day pass and complimentary fitness assessment. That is being offered until the end of April.

