Suspected serial burglar caught after multiple break-ins in Lake Oswego

A suspected serial burglar is behind bars after several break-ins in downtown Lake Oswego.

Police said Matthew Kittrell had been targeting businesses for the past few weeks in the area of State Street and A Avenue, and surveillance video from one store showed a very clear image of his face.

Video shot inside the Fun Instruments music store on Thursday morning shows Kittrell running in, grabbing a violin off the wall and running out.

Owner Steve Esagui said Kittrell got in by breaking a window with rocks, and it's the second time the store has been hit in the last two weeks. The first time, two guitars were stolen.

Police said Kittrell also burglarized a barber shop on A Avenue and Lakeside Bicycles.

Esagui said his deductible it too high, so insurance can't cover his losses. He worries that with the current state of homelessness and drug use, break-ins like this will only get worse.

"They don't care. They've got nothing to lose, and as long as Oregon allows people to migrate here on the sidewalks and on the streets and just pop open a tent, this is just going to keep on happening."

Police arrested Kittrell in George Rogers Park around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Kittrell is now in the Clackamas County Jail and has been charged with two counts of burglary in the second degree and one count of theft in the first degree.

