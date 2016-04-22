Portland fashion designer's career touched by Prince

The death of music superstar and pioneer Prince shocked many, but he will be remembered for hits like Purple Rain and Raspberry Beret. Prince also left a colorful mark in the fashion world with many unique outfits. One local designer said his career was touched by Prince's style.

Prince's unique style always seemed to turn heads. From his sparkling costumes on stage, to his ever-changing hairstyles and his eyeliner. His look was almost as iconic as his music.

That's exactly why Portland designer, Christopher Bevans was thrilled when he got the chance to work with the icon.

Bevans, who was tailor back in 2011, had the chance to work with Prince during his concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Bevans got up close and personal with the superstar during wardrobe fittings, and said the singer was polite but very quiet, and surprisingly humble.

Bevan said he even got the chance to attend an after party with Prince, and said it's an experience he'll never forget.

"Just his whole persona and his esthetic, he's just so forward. The freedom of expression he shared with us was second to none. Just walking in with him and watching him take the stage on the impromptu, and watching him jam a little bit. Is this even real? Am I witnessing this? It was a very, very special moment."

Bevans said he is friends with one of Prince's former back-up singers, and that's how he landed the gig of working on the singer's wardrobe for the 2011 concert.

He also said that Prince really inspired him to just be himself and not get caught up in what other people think.

