Report suggests OR Sen. Merkley may be urging Sanders to end presidential bid

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley was the first Senator to endorse Bernie Sanders but according to a new report, he may be one of two major supporters urging Sanders to bow out to Hillary Clinton.

The new report is coming from politico.com. It sites a "plugged-in Democratic insider" who said Senators are trying to convince Sanders to get out of the race.

The article named Merkley and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts as key players.

FOX 12 met up with Senator Merkley on Friday and asked him if the article was true.

While he didn't answer the question directly with a yes or no, this is what he did say:

"Well, the most important thing to recognize is that the Democrats have two terrific candidates, we're blessed with two individuals with a lot of experience, a lot of success, good hearts, good minds, good principles and they share a tremendous amount of their viewpoints. I endorsed Bernie because I felt he was taking the biggest, most whole determined view on the challenges that mankind, humankind must face in terms of corruption of the campaign system with cash, in terms of the impact on living wage jobs and in terms of global warming, but these are all issues that both candidates are talking to."

