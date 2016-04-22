Second fire in two days destroys tents in NW Portland

Photo sent in by a FOX 12 viewer

For the second time in two days, tents went up in flames in an area of northwest Portland that is frequented by homeless campers.

Firefighters responded to the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and Thurman Street a little after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters said two tents burned in the fire. There were no reports of injuries and firefighters said the occupants left the scene.

The fire occurred in the same area where items were destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused either fire.

