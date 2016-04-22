Second fire in two days destroys tents in NW Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Second fire in two days destroys tents in NW Portland

Posted: Updated:
Photo sent in by a FOX 12 viewer Photo sent in by a FOX 12 viewer
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

For the second time in two days, tents went up in flames in an area of northwest Portland that is frequented by homeless campers.

Firefighters responded to the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and Thurman Street a little after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters said two tents burned in the fire. There were no reports of injuries and firefighters said the occupants left the scene.

The fire occurred in the same area where items were destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused either fire.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.