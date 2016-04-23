Portland neighbors react to Brentwood Park gang arrests

A southeast Portland park typically overrun with kids was filled with cops Thursday afternoon as police arrested five people and seized four loaded guns.

Portland Police said its Gang Enforcement Team spotted known gang members in Brentwood Park and went in to check it out. They found two women with illegal possession of loaded handguns and another loaded gun lying on a picnic table.

Both women were arrested on firearm charges and three other men went to jail for parole violations.

“We were curiously looking through the windows as we saw cop cars driving through the park and lots of lights,” said neighbor Martha Sherman Friday evening. “It definitely would make me think twice about walking through here at night.”

Other neighbors said it was alarming to hear that loaded guns were laying around in an area often filled with children, but most said they don’t feel like the neighborhood is dangerous.

“We feel safe here,” neighbor Ellen Zientek said. “We wouldn’t bring our three-year-old if we didn’t feel safe here.”

Sherman said, “If anything I’ve felt the opposite, like the neighborhood has only been getting more safer and nicer and neighbors are getting more active and engaged.”

But another couple at the park with their young son told Fox 12 they moved to the area a couple years ago because rent was decently priced and the neighborhood seemed nice. The latter was illusion, they said, adding they feel so unsafe that they are in the process of moving out into country.

It’s unclear if the women arrested were gang members or just associates of known gangs. Officer Andy Polas said it’s more rare to encounter female gang members, but not unheard of.

“We do have some girls that are full-blown gang members,“ Polas said. “We’ve had some that have been really bad -- but they’re not as prevalent, we don’t see them as often.”

