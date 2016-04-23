Volunteers help clean up along Willamette River for Earth Day

April 22 is celebrated as Earth Day where people around the world demonstrate support for environmental protection.

On Friday afternoon, dozens of volunteers went down to the Eastbank Esplanade to celebrate Earth Day and help clean up the riverbank. They were able to pick up a lot of trash.

Willamette Riverkeeper hosted the volunteer event, and they were able to partner with Uber who gave people free rides to the Eastbank Esplanade.

Organizers told FOX 12, Friday's clean up was great and they hope it's a reminder for people to volunteer not only on Earth Day but whenever they can.

"The larger message is we can do this stuff all the time to improve water quality and habitat, certainly for the Willamette and a lot of other causes. There's a lot of need on the Willamette today but there's also a lot of good things beginning to happen," said Travis Williams with Willamette Riverkeeper.

Willamette Riverkeeper said they also hold planting opportunities to help with restoration along the river.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.