Dozens of people line up in Hillsboro to apply for low income housing

A group of people have lined up in Hillsboro hoping to be able to move into low income housing units that are opening in less than two months.

The first phase of construction at The Orchards at Orenco opened last year, and now the second phase is set to open in June. They'll start taking applications Saturday morning.

FOX 12 spoke with one man who was camping out on Friday.

He said they are only accepting a limited number of applications but are expecting hundreds of people to try and apply. He told FOX 12 he's frustrated at the lack of low income housing available.

"All these people are moving in from other states and the people who have lived here all their lives are being put out on the street because they can't afford the rates that are going up and up and up and that is so, so wrong," said Thomas Di Novo.

The second phase will have 58 units all together. Rent prices will range from $604 to $721 a month.

The Orchards at Orenco said it expects to have a third phase of units as well.

