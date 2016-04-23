Prince fans pay tribute to music legend with dance party in Portland

Music superstar and pioneer Prince died Thursday at his home. He was 57. (KPTV)

Prince fans continue to remember his music Friday night at Lola’s Room in downtown Portland.

Davina Labbe, a DJ for 80s Video Dance Attack said the creative icon inspired her career. Labbe said every Friday for the past eleven years, she’s been playing 80s funk and Prince inspired songs.

“I save Prince songs for key points in the night when I want to bring everyone together.”

On Friday night, she paid tribute to the music legend by playing his songs.

“I feel so close to him from listening to him every Friday for so many years,” Labbe said.

Prince passed away Thursday at the age of 57 and Labbe still can’t believe it.

“So many people are touched,” said Labbe. “It’s so meaningful to them personally.”

80s Video Dance Attack plans on hosting a tribute May 20 at the Crystal Ballroom.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.