Two injured in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 217

A three-vehicle crash on Highway 217 Saturday morning injured two people and closed the I-5 flyover ramp for several hours, according to police.

Crews were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 217 just past the I-5 flyover at around 3:30 a.m.

According to Tigard Police, a Dodge Ram pickup is suspected of driving the wrong way heading southbound on Highway 217 onto the northbound lanes from the I-5 flyover.

The driver of the pickup was found under his vehicle which had rolled over according to police. He was taken to OHSU with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver of the second vehicle had to be taken out of the car and is also at OHSU.

Police said the driver of the third vehicle involved did not appear injured.

According to police, they do not know how or where the wrong way driver entered the highway.

The flyover ramp from I-5 northbound to Highway 217 was closed for few hours, but has since reopened.

