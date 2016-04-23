SE Portland garage fire displaces two people

Two people have been displaced from their home after a fire in southeast Portland early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the house near Southeast 153rd Avenue and Lincoln Street just before 2:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found the attached garage and attic on fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage, but the rest of the home did suffer smoke damage.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire has not been released.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.