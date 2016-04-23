McMinnville man killed in 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 18

A McMinnville man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 18 Friday, according to Oregon State Police.

Crews responded to the crash at approximately 4:35 a.m. near milepost 49, one mile east of McMinnville.

Police said a 2003 Dodge Durango was driving westbound on Highway 18, when it crossed the centerline and hit a 2004 Chevrolet Astro van head-on.

The Dodge then struck a 2005 Honda Civic that had been following the Chevrolet, according to police.

After crashing into the Honda, the Dodge rode up and over the hood of the car, tearing off its roof.

The driver of the Honda, Robby Robbins, 56, of McMinnville was killed according to Oregon State Police.

Police said the driver of the Dodge Durango, Daniel Cain, 25, of Lafayette suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Astro van, Stanley Cass, 62, of McMinnville suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

According to police, fatigued driving is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

