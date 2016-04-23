Police: Two injured in Bend shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting at a home in Bend early Saturday morning, according to the Bend Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 2:41 a.m. to the report of multiple gun shots in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest Newport Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people injured by gunfire. Police said both were taken to a local hospital, and one victim is in critical condition.

Police said they have contacted three persons of interest in the shooting.

The Major Incident Team has been activated to investigate the shooting, according to police.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.