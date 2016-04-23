Second gypsy moth spraying to begin Monday

Crews from the Oregon Department of Agriculture are preparing for the next treatment of insecticide to get rid of the gypsy moths in North Portland on Monday.

This will be the second of three treatments in North Portland. The first spraying of the insecticide happened on April 16.

A helicopter will spread the biological insecticide known as BTK near St Johns, Forest Park, west Hayden Island, and the Port of Vancouver.

The spraying is scheduled to start early on Monday and continue into Tuesday.

Homeowners are told to stay inside during the spraying application.

