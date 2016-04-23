CRF Frozen Foods recalls 15 frozen vegetable items as precaution - KPTV - FOX 12

PASCO, WA (KPTV) -

CRF Frozen Foods of Pasco, Washington is voluntarily recalling fifteen frozen vegetable items that have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes, according to the FDA.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious or sometimes fatal infections in young children and the elderly.

The FDA said the Listeria was discovered through routine testing by state health officials in Ohio. No illnesses have been reported to date, but the company is recalling the products as a precaution.

You can find a full list of recalled items here

