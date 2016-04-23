Vancouver student expelled for hacking high school email system

A Vancouver Public School District spokesperson said Skyview High School email system was hacked early Tuesday morning by a student.

Communications Director Patricia Nuzzo said the student was “emergency expelled” until appropriate disciplinary action can be determined.

Nuzzo added the student hacked into a teacher email account and sent six different messages to more than 50,000 blanket email addresses, a large majority were not valid email addresses.

According to Skyview senior Avery Schmidt, the email said, "make America great again.”

Schmidt had tried to open up his school assigned iPad but the email made the tablet slow to process.

The mass flood of emails slowed email access and speed, Nuzzo said. The district staff is working on the issue through the weekend.

“Everything is fine now,” Schmidt said. “We we just had to delete the email.”

VPS said no other district network systems were compromised in any way, and it’s technology staff was able to retract most of the emails before they were viewed.

