Stupid Cancer Road Trip works to bring hope to young adults fighting the disease

"Cancer is stupid"

That's the simple, yet profound message the organization Stupid Cancer is sending.

The group made a pit stop in Portland Saturday, as they continue a cross-country road trip to unite survivors, and spread awareness about cancer in young adults.

David Beach, a local Portland resident, said the 6,000 mile, 14 day road trip has one goal.

"To get all these cancer survivors all in one place to share stories, to educate each other and learn and connect will be really exciting," Beach said, adding why to trip was important to him.

"I have stage four lung cancer."

Beach, who has never smoked a day in his life, is living with that life-changing diagnosis, and he's hoping to serve as encouragement for others like him, young adults who are battling the unthinkable

"The fact they're called Stupid Cancer made sense to me,” he said. “That's how I felt about it. Here I am, I'm a young adult, I have a young family. I'm trying to get my career going, In the middle of that I get lung cancer. The whole idea was stupid."

This weekend, Stupid Cancer is sharing its message with Portlanders.

"It's so great and humbling and amazing to stop in a city like Portland and connect with local cancer survivors, who may live close to one another but just don't have the resources to connect otherwise,” Stupid Cancer COO Kenny Kane said. “We hope that when we leave the conversation continues.”

The trip is the official countdown to Cancer Con, an oncology conference in Denver aimed to connect young adults who have have been impacted by cancer.

Beach will be attending, and said that Stupid Cancer helps him feel more at ease that he is not alone.

"Everyone around you is pretty old. That's nothing against their age, but you don't feel like you belong,” he said. “What Stupid Cancer offers is peer support. They connect you with other survivors that are going through what you're going through.”

With each mile, they hope to bring encouragement to young men, women and families touched by cancer.

“It's hard enough to be in your 20s and 30s, then cancer comes into the equation,” Kane said. “Things like legal rights, fertility, reproductive health, relationships. All this stuff comes into play at a time when you're just starting your career, getting on your feet, starting a family maybe.”

The "Stupid Cancer Road Trip" ends on April 28, so they still have a few miles to go before they reach their destination in Denver.

To learn more about the effort, go to StupidCancerRoadTrip.org.

