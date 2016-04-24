Lillard has 32 and Blazers beat Clippers 96-88 in Game 3

Damian Lillard scored 32 points and the Portland Trail Blazers found their offense at home, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 96-88 on Saturday night to pull within 2-1 in the Western Conference first-round series.

Newly crowned Most Improved Player CJ McCollum added 27 points for Portland, which snapped a five-game losing streak to the Clippers going back to the regular season.

Mason Plumlee had six points, 21 rebounds and nine assists for Portland, which hosts Game 4 on Monday night.

Chris Paul finished with 26 points for the Clippers, who had held the Blazers to an average of just 88 points in the first two games - down from an average of 105.1 in the regular season. Paul has scored 25 or more points in four straight playoff games dating to last season.

Reporting by Anne M. Peterson, AP Sports Writer

