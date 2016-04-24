Lillard has 32 and Blazers beat Clippers 96-88 in Game 3 - KPTV - FOX 12

Lillard has 32 and Blazers beat Clippers 96-88 in Game 3

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR

Damian Lillard scored 32 points and the Portland Trail Blazers found their offense at home, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 96-88 on Saturday night to pull within 2-1 in the Western Conference first-round series.

Newly crowned Most Improved Player CJ McCollum added 27 points for Portland, which snapped a five-game losing streak to the Clippers going back to the regular season.

Mason Plumlee had six points, 21 rebounds and nine assists for Portland, which hosts Game 4 on Monday night.

Chris Paul finished with 26 points for the Clippers, who had held the Blazers to an average of just 88 points in the first two games - down from an average of 105.1 in the regular season. Paul has scored 25 or more points in four straight playoff games dating to last season.

