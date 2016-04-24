One person dies in early morning crash in Southeast Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

One person dies in early morning crash in Southeast Portland

One person was killed in a crash in Southeast Portland Sunday.

Police were called to the crash at Southeast Foster Road in the area of 134th Avenue shortly before 4 Sunday morning.

When officers and medical personnel arrived they found the two drivers involved, though one had died.

The other driver was taken by ambulance to a Portland hospital and is expected to recover.

Fire crews had to cut one of the drivers from their car.

The Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team is investigating the crash.

Southeast Foster Road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

No word on what led up to the deadly crash.

