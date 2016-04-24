Couple killed in head-on crash along the Oregon Coast

A couple from the Oregon Coast died during a head on crash along Highway 101, just north of Cannon Beach.

Oregon State Police say a 2011 Hyundai sport utility vehicle was heading south of Highway 101 around 3:15 Saturday afternoon when it crossed the center line and hit a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe head-on.

Police say both cars landed on the highway after the crash.

The driver of the Hyundai, Gregory Heron, and his passenger, Martha Heron, both of Manzanita, were killed in the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Diana Feke, and Jethro Feke of West Linn were hurt in the crash, but are expected to recover.

Highway 101 was closed for about three-and-a-half hours while police investigated.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

