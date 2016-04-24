Man indicted on multiple charges in connection to car theft, dog's death

According to police, 34-year-old Francisco Vincent Gonzalez was arrested Thursday evening outside a motel room at the Super Value Inn Motel, located at 5205 North Interstate Ave.

The owner of a 2-year-old dog that was found dead in a stolen car confronted the suspect in court Friday, asking him what kind of a person would kill an animal.

Owner of dog that was found dead in stolen car confronts suspect in court

Francisco Gonzalez, 34, has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with the April 7 theft a car and death of Kona, a companion animal that was inside, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On April 21, a Grand Jury was convened to consider charges against Gonzalez related to the theft and death of Kona.

An indictment was returned of animal abuse in the first degree, animal abuse in the second degree, animal abandonment, theft in the first degree, theft in the first degree-theft of a companion animal, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and identity theft.

In a related case, Gonzalez’s wife, Linda Gutierrez, 33, was indicted for hindering prosecution, according to police.

On April 7, Bill Robbins' car was stolen outside his southeast Portland business, Sweet Leaf Illusions PDX, located on Southeast 82nd Avenue. Robbins' dog, Kona, a two-year-old Black Lab/Great Dane mix, was inside the car, which was locked and running with the A/C on.

The car was found parked at Southeast 91st and Cooper, across the street from Kelly Elementary School.

According to police, there are no indications that Kona was subjected to an form of physical trauma prior to his death.

Detectives were able to identify Gonzalez as the suspect and he was arrested on Thursday April 14, at the Super Value Inn Motel.

The hotel room was rented by Gonzalez' wife, who was arrested later at a different North Portland address.

Both Gonzalez and his wife will be arraigned on Monday morning.

