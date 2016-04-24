Ducklings saved from storm grate in SE Portland

A family of ducklings are safe, thanks to the help of some crew members from Portland Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters were called out Sunday to a report of ducklings suck in a storm grate near Southeast 148th Avenue and Grant Court.

When crews arrived, they noticed the mother duck circling around a storm grate in a driveway with her young ducklings trapped below.

Firefighters removed the grate and were able to reunite the duck family.

