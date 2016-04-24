Man injured after three cars crash near SE Portland McDonalds

A man inside a southeast Portland McDonalds was hurt after three cars crashed near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Stark Street at around 6:45 Saturday morning.

According to Police, a van ended up on its side on the sidewalk near the restaurant.

Police said a piece from one of the cars flew through the restaurant’s window and cut a customer inside.

He is expected to be okay, according to police.

The woman in the van was taken to a hospital, and her condition is unknown at this time.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

