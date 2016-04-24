Deputies recover bikes stolen from Oak Grove Fred Meyer

Deputies from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office recovered bikes that were stolen from the Oak Grove Fred Meyer Sunday.

Are these your bikes? Stolen @ Oak Grove Fred Meyer w/in last 45 min. We just recovered them, suspect in custody. pic.twitter.com/MB3t3Sfl1j — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) April 24, 2016

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the bikes were stolen within the last 45 minutes.

According to deputies, a suspect is in custody.

If the the bikes are yours, call 503-655-8211 and reference call 262.

