Deputies recover bikes stolen from Oak Grove Fred Meyer

Courtesy: Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office
Deputies from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office recovered bikes that were stolen from the Oak Grove Fred Meyer Sunday. 

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the bikes were stolen within the last 45 minutes.

According to deputies, a suspect is in custody.

If the the bikes are yours, call 503-655-8211 and reference call 262.

