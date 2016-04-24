Traffic Alert: Crews cleaning debris on I-5 near Myrtle Creek cu - KPTV - FOX 12

Traffic Alert: Crews cleaning debris on I-5 near Myrtle Creek curves

Posted: Updated:

ODOT crews are working to clean up debris on I-5 at the Myrtle Creek curves Sunday.

One southbound lane of I-5 has reopened, according to ODOT.

Expect delays if you are driving in the area. Crews are also asking drivers to be cautious and watch for equipment and workers along the highway.

