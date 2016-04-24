Traffic Alert: Crews cleaning debris on I-5 near Myrtle Creek curves

ODOT crews are working to clean up debris on I-5 at the Myrtle Creek curves Sunday.

Semi load debris on SB I-5 at Myrtle Creek curves. Traffic detoured. Expect delays as clean-up continues. pic.twitter.com/xLzJieCOtm — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) April 24, 2016

One southbound lane of I-5 has reopened, according to ODOT.

Expect delays if you are driving in the area. Crews are also asking drivers to be cautious and watch for equipment and workers along the highway.

