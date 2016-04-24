Senator Wyden briefed on tsunami preparedness in Seaside

Senator Ron Wyden toured different parts of Seaside with the school superintendent and mayor Sunday while discussing tsunami preparedness.

Wyden was briefed on what would happen in case of a large-scale tsunami.

Both the mayor and superintendent expressed their worry about bridge and building stability.

Wyden says the federal government needs to be doing more.

"The federal government better do a better job of getting it right with respect to the science, because if the federal government is only planning for tsunamis that are about half of what Doug and folks here in Seaside are talking about in terms of what they might be dealing with, everything else is going to go off kilter," Wyden said.

Senator Wyden said he plans to present Sunday’s findings to other members of government, and hopefully find funding for these changes.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.