Sleep Train's annual Pajama Bowl raises money for 'little wishes' programs

Courtesy: Brenna Sussman Courtesy: Brenna Sussman
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Community members gathered at Big Al’s Sunday wearing their wildest, wackiest PJ’s for Sleep Train’s 11th Annual Pajama Bowl for Foster Kids.

All of the proceeds from the event went to ‘little wishes’ programs.

‘Little wishes’ programs help local foster kids participate in extracurricular activities such as joining a sports team, learning an instrument, or attending a class field trip.

Last year, the event raised $160,000 for ‘little wishes’ programs. This year, they were able to exceed that amount!

