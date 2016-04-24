Health officials: Tri-Cities resident does not have plague

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - Health officials investigating a possible case of plague in the Tri-Cities say tests results have come back negative.

The Benton-Franklin Health District said Saturday that tests results from the state found the resident does not have pneumonic plague.

The last case of plague in Washington was in 1984.

Health officials say the disease can infect humans and animals. It is most often transmitted through bites of infected fleas. Transmission between people is rare. The disease can also be contracted by touching infected animals such as coyotes, squirrels, rats and rabbits.

The plague can be treated with antibiotics if caught early.

