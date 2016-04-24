OHSU students host annual Health Care Equity Fair

More than 100 students from across the state ran the Oregon Heath and Science University annual Health Care Equity Fair Sunday.

This was an opportunity for students to get real-world experience; and for others, it was a chance to get their heath checked, regardless of their insurance status.

The Health Care Equity Fair has helped hundreds of Oregonians with unmet health care needs for more than a decade.

People had the opportunity to get a medical checkup, grab some personal hygiene items, or get their teeth, vision and hearing checked.

The health fair also featured student-organized guest speakers and volunteer events intended to raise awareness about disparities in the U.S. health care system.

