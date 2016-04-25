WWII dog tags found in yard returned to family - KPTV - FOX 12

WWII dog tags found in yard returned to family

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

In early April, two brothers-in-law were planting trees in a southeast Portland backyard when they found dog tags.

Eric Besau and Steve Scott wanted to know who the tags belonged to and return it to her family. Through online research, Besau and Scott found out Mary Argianas was born in 1920 and passed away six years ago.

According to The National Archives, Argianas enlisted in the Women's Army Corps as an aviation cadet on Dec. 19, 1942. It adds she died single with no dependents. However, she did have a sister, Barbara, who had three children.

On Sunday, the two met up with Jonathan Cohn, Argianas' nephew.

"She had a quick sense of humor and she was witty," said Cohn, who was close to his Aunt Mary when he was young and during his late teen years.

Census papers show Argianas' mother was a nurse and father who was in construction.

Cohn said Argianas passed away after battling colon cancer.

