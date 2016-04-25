Neighbors describe rash of car thefts, burglaries in St. John's area

Residents in the St. John’s neighborhood are experiencing a rash of car burglaries and thefts.

For instance, Les Small, who lives on North Syracuse Street near North New York Avenue, said someone stole the battery out of his pickup the other day.

It was worse for Rebekah Dykhorst. She's fallen victim twice in just the past week: one car stolen, the other, a rental, burglarized with the window smashed.

"It's frustrating because we don't really have a lot of money to spend on all that," said Dykhorst. "We're trying to save to buy a house, and the deductible on each incident was like $500 apiece."

Dykhorst said Portland Police are investigating both incidents.

She said she has also been raising awareness among neighbors through social media.

