Get well Mase: All in the Blazer family

The Blazer playoff barn had a little different feel Saturday night.

After 843 consecutive regular season and some 900 in a row when you include the pre- and postseason, the unforgettable pipes of Mark Mason did not ring throughout the arena bowl.

Like the Blazers, Mase is down but certainly not out, and his daughter is keeping the family streak alive in Rip City.

"All day I have just been energized," said Blazer Dancer Anna.

In her first season on the squad, she has playoff fever.

"I set my eyes on being a Blazer Dancer and it is absolutely unreal for my first year on the team," she said.

Like many in attendance for Game 3 at the raucous Moda Center, there was something missing, just like there was for the last four games of the regular season.

"He told me the first time that he gave the 'your Blazer Dancers' it felt different to him because he knew that I was actually one of those girls finally," Anna said.

Anna's dad is Mark Mason.

"It means a lot to him," she said. "I mean, I am his only daughter."

Mase's booming voice has been projected around the Rose Quarter for the past two decades as the voice.

"The very first time I ran out on the court and I, kind of waving to the crowd, I waved at my dad and he just smiled right back at me," said Anna. "It is something that is so special between me and him every single game."

It went from something special to something irregular. Back in early April, the 61-year-old had his right leg give out while finishing his daily two-mile neighborhood walk.

Blood clots caused by a malfunctioning stent, which he received four years prior, had failed, sending him to the intensive care unit for three days. The afternoon drive DJ on KPAM 860 also missed his night job, his first absence as PA announcer during his 20 years with the Trail Blazers.

"He texted me before the game and said, 'You have to be there, hold the torch for the family and hold up our name,'" Anna said. "I knew I had to be here."

Mark is home now home, resting with his wife and cats but missing his beloved Trail Blazers immensely.

Let me introduce you to my massage therapist. The best. #CatTherapy Working my way back to @KPAM860 @trailblazers pic.twitter.com/YJY3az1AHw — Mark Mason (@MarkMasonPDX) April 21, 2016

My view tonite. Surreal for me. But I'll be right there with you. #LetsGoBlazers #LACatPOR pic.twitter.com/Xja8lBcy1R — Mark Mason (@MarkMasonPDX) April 24, 2016

"It absolutely kills him to not be here but he knows that he needs to recover and I am happy he is recovering," Anna said.

Get well, Mase. Rip City misses you. Mark has been home since last Wednesday resting, recovering and taking it day by day, saying simply, "It really sucks."

Curtis Long from 750 AM has filled in admirably in Mark's absence.

Anna, a 24-year-old University of Oregon graduate, remembers being a doe-eyed 5-year-old the first time she saw the Blazer Dancers in real life.

