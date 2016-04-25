Surveillance video catches burglary of home in Happy Valley

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a Happy Valley home invasion that took place Sunday afternoon.

A homeowner on southeast Mia Garden Drive said about $200 was stolen from her nightstand around 1 p.m.

The home security system was able to catch the suspected thief on camera. The video shows an unknown woman entering the house through an unlocked door. The woman collected the cash and left within a period of eight minutes.

The homeowner’s 18-year-old son had been home at the time of the burglary. He was listening to music through headphones in his bedroom and was unaware of any intruder.

People living in the typically quiet neighborhood off Southeast 152nd Drive are rattle by the bold break-in.

"That person, if you saw, she wasn't even hurrying. She just, she knew what she was doing and she boldly walked in and did her thing and left," said Betsy Costie.

Surveillance cameras show a car parking on the street, then a woman sporting a hat and ponytail walks through the unlocked front door.

Neighbors are vowing to secure their homes to keep this from happening to them.

"I used to leave my house unlocked when I go for a walk. Not anymore. This place will be locked all the time."

If you have any information on the burglar, contact the CCSO.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.