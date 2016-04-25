Troutdale parent finds threatening message written on playground - KPTV - FOX 12

Troutdale parent finds threatening message written on playground equipment

TROUTDALE, OR

The Imagination Station was the target of yet another disturbance Sunday. A school shooting threat was found written on structure’s planks.

A Troutdale mom took a picture of the message, reading “school shooting 9:30 a.m. Friday 4/29/16.”

Parents in the area said they are concerned and hope that the person responsible is found.

“It’s a very sensitive subject,” said one parent. “If they find out who did it, definitely, discipline needs to be handled.”

Crews have removed the message from the playground equipment.  

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is working to get more information on the incident.   

Earlier this month the Imagination Station was also damaged in a suspected arson . 

