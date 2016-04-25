TSA hiring for part-time positions at Portland International Air - KPTV - FOX 12

TSA hiring for part-time positions at Portland International Airport

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Transportation Security Administration has announced they are hiring for open positions at the Portland International Airport.

TSA said they are hoping to hire several part-time transportation security officers at PDX. Part-time positions start at just under $16 an hour. 

No previous experience is required, but candidates must pass a background check, credit check and drug test. 

An information forum is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel, 8235 N.E. Airport Way, in the Mt. Hood ABC Ballroom.

For more information, go to jobs.pdx.com

