TSA hiring for part-time positions at Portland International Airport

The Transportation Security Administration has announced they are hiring for open positions at the Portland International Airport.

TSA said they are hoping to hire several part-time transportation security officers at PDX. Part-time positions start at just under $16 an hour.

No previous experience is required, but candidates must pass a background check, credit check and drug test.

An information forum is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel, 8235 N.E. Airport Way, in the Mt. Hood ABC Ballroom.

For more information, go to jobs.pdx.com.

