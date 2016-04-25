On the Go with Joe gearing up for Blazers playoffs - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe gearing up for Blazers playoffs

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was at the Moda Center getting ready for Monday night’s Blazer game.

After two losses and then a win, the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Los Angeles Clippers for the third time in the playoffs.

Pre-game festivities will be in full swing at the Moda Center. The Rose Quarter Commons and Dr. Jacks will open at 4 p.m.

Blazers fans can enjoy food, music, kids’ activities, and much more.

The game will start at 7 p.m. 

