Local family says organ donations saved lives

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) -

In 2013 a hit and run crash in Forrest Grove took the lives of six-year-old Anna Dieter-Eckerdt and 11-year-old Abigail Robinson. 

The parents of the two young girls, Susan Dieter-Robinson and Tom Robinson, never imagined they'd have to make such a difficult decision to donate their 11-year-old daughter's organs, but now believe it was the right thing to do.

Abby's father said his daughter's donation saved a little boy's life, and after seeing the impact of that act he and her mother are encouraging organ donations .

The family has stepped up to help Donate Life Northwest educate the public. For more information on how you can register as an organ donor, visit DonateLifeNW.org.

