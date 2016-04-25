MORE's healthy living expert Monica Metz shares carrot ginger so - KPTV - FOX 12


MORE's healthy living expert Monica Metz shares carrot ginger soup recipe

It’s cooled off across the city, making it the perfect weather for some soup. MORE’s healthy living expert Monica Metz's carrot ginger soup is tasty dish is easy to make and easy on your waistline.

This beautiful soup is chock full of beta-carotene, which is important for eye health, and it also helps prevent wrinkling of the skin.

The ginger provides more than just a fun little kick of flavor, it’s a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant cancer fighter.

To get Monica's recipe, visit MonicaMetz.com.

