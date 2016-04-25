Portland ranked 20th best city to launch a career - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland ranked 20th best city to launch a career

Portland has been ranked the 20th best city for launching a career, according to BankRate.com.

The study evaluated 100 U.S. cities based on several factors a young person should consider when starting their career.

This includes job prospects, pay potential, quality of life, social opportunities and career advancement.

Portland was ranked 20th in pay potential, 23rd in career advancement, and 16th in quality of life.

New York was selected as number 1 city for launching a career, followed by Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington DC, and San Jose, California.

“Although young grads will be faced with major competition for available jobs in these top cities, the opportunities for  career growth and quality of life among peers far exceed what is offered in less competitive job markets,” said Bankrate.com banking analyst, Claes Bell, CFA.

