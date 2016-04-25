Officer finds two miniature horses in Beaverton - KPTV - FOX 12

Officer finds two miniature horses in Beaverton

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Beaverton Police Facebook Courtesy: Beaverton Police Facebook
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A Beaverton Police Officer had an interesting end to his night shift, when he was on the lookout for what he thought was two donkeys on the loose around southwest 160th Avenue and Southwest Village Lane Monday. 

What the officer found was actually two miniature horses that were exploring. 

The owner was found, and the two horses were returned home without incident

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.