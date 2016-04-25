One car theft suspect caught, second woman wanted in Woodburn

Police arrested a car theft suspect in Woodburn on Sunday morning and now a second woman is wanted in connection with the case.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen van on the 1300 block of North Front Street at 7:03 a.m. Sunday.

Officer Mike Araiza located the stolen van near A Street and Stark Street and saw two women leaving the area.

Once the van was determined to be unoccupied and the scene was safe, officers began searching for the suspects.

By around 7:30 a.m., officers found the two women and discovered evidence linking them to the van theft, according to investigators.

Cruzita McCartney, 29, of Gervais, was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and mail theft.

Police said the second woman, 29-year-old Maria Alicia Villegas of Hillsboro, was initially released by officers at the scene, however she is now wanted on the charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

