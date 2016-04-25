Critics question raises for Vancouver mayor, city councilors - KPTV - FOX 12

Critics question raises for Vancouver mayor, city councilors

By The Associated Press
Vancouver Mayor Tim Leavitt (KPTV file image) Vancouver Mayor Tim Leavitt (KPTV file image)
VANCOUVER, WA (AP) -

Citizens in Vancouver and Spokane are working to undo pay raises recently approved for elected leaders in their cities.

Two former Vancouver mayors and others are weighing a referendum to repeal pay increases after Vancouver's salary commission hiked the mayor's salary from $27,600 to $60,000, a 117 percent bump. City councilors got a 50 percent raise, from $21,600 to $32,496 a year.

Critics say Vancouver's city manager, who earns more than $200,000 a year, handles administrative duties for the city.

The Columbian reports that Mayor Tim Leavitt lobbied hard for the raises, saying it will help attract candidates.

Citizens in Spokane, meanwhile, are also trying for a referendum to oppose pay raises for Spokane City Council members.

Spokane's salary commission last month boosted council member pay from $31,200 to $45,100, a 44 percent increase.

The Spokesman-Review says it wasn't clear whether the opponents would gather enough signatures needed.

