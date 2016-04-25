Police: Newport woman tried to run down teen over alleged dog theft

A woman accused of trying to run down a 15-year-old girl in Newport told police she did it because the teen stole a puppy from one of her friends, according to investigators.

Police responded to a parking lot on the 100 block of North Coast Highway at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police a gray Ford Ranger pickup drove toward a teen girl who was walking in the area and would have hit her if she had not jumped out of the way.

Witnesses described it as an intentional act, saying the driver of the pickup was yelling at the teen and re-positioned the vehicle in an attempt to hit her.

Police said the suspect, Robin Craig, 40, of Newport, admitted driving the truck. She told investigators that the teen had stolen a puppy from one of her friends and she was just telling her to return it.

Craig stated she was not trying to run over the girl and never got closer than two or three feet from her, according to police.

The teen was holding the puppy wrapped in a blanket at the time of the incident, according to court documents. She said the dog belongs to her and she is in the process of purchasing it from a third party.

The girl told police this is not the first time Craig has threatened her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Craig was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of reckless driving, recklessly endangering, menacing and attempted assault. Her bail was set at $95,000. A judge issued a no-contact order for her regarding the girl in this case.

Another court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Brad Purdom at 541-574-3348.

This story was updated to reflect the alleged victim in this case being a 15-year-old girl.

