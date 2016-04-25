Homeless suspect arrested in downtown Portland stabbing investigation

A homeless man is accused of stabbing another homeless man in downtown Portland.

Police responded to Southwest 3rd and Burnside Street at 8:33 a.m. Saturday.

Officers and medical crews located the 50-year-old victim suffering from injuries described as serious. He was rushed to the hospital and police said Monday he is expected to survive.

Officers located the suspect walking out of the area and took him into custody.

Adrian Cano Chacon, 46, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of second-degree assault.

Investigators said both the suspect and victim are homeless and they were involved in a dispute prior to the stabbing.

Police initially reported the incident happened Sunday night before correcting that information on Monday.

