Police: Shotgun found inside stolen truck after crash; 3 people in custody

Three people were taken into custody after a shotgun was found in a stolen truck that crashed in southwest Portland, according to police.

Police spotted a stolen 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at Southwest 3rd and Jefferson Street at 9:23 a.m. Monday.

The truck was reported stolen on Sunday and was believed to have a shotgun inside.

Police said the person driving the pickup was going 70 to 80 mph. Officers pursued the pickup until it left the roadway and crashed at Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Terwilliger Boulevard.

Police said three young men ran from the truck, but were quickly caught and taken into custody by officers.

A shotgun was found inside the truck, according to investigators.

The names of the suspects have not yet been released.

